Congress suspends Raebareli rebel MLA for attacking Priyanka Gandhi

Congress on Thursday suspended Aditi Singh, its lone legislator from party president Sonia Gandhi's Lok Sabha constituency of Raebareli, after the former attacked Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra over her offer of buses to ferry the stranded migrant workers home.

Though the UP Congress office bearers remained tight-lipped on the issue, sources in the party said that Aditi, who had been spewing venom against the Congress high command for the past several months, was suspended.

''Why politics on migrant workers?....Arrange buses for the workers in Punjab and Maharashtra,'' Aditi had said while commenting on Priyanka's offer of bus.

Congress had already moved a petition before the Uttar Pradesh assembly speaker Hriday Narain Dixit seeking disqualification of Aditi Singh, a one time Rahul loyalist, for violating the party whip.

Aditi had, in violation of the party whip, attended the special session of the state assembly last year and had also not attended Priyanka's protest march in the state capital against the CAA.

A show cause notice had been issued to Aditi, who recently entered into a wedlock with Angad Saini, a Congress MLA from Punjab, seeking her explanation but she did not reply, Congress sources said.

Aditi not only attended the session but also heaped praise on chief minister Yogi Adityanath in her speech in the assembly. According to the sources in the BJP, Aditi was in touch with senior saffron party leaders and could join the party in the near future.