Congress takes swipe at Azad, calls DAP 'Disappearing Azad Party'

Disappearing Azad Party: Cong takes swipe at Azad's DAP

Azad had formed the new outfit after quitting the Congress

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Jan 10 2023, 19:00 ist
  • updated: Jan 10 2023, 19:02 ist
Congress leader Jairam Ramesh. Credit: PTI File Photo

Senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh on Tuesday took a swipe at Ghulam Nabi Azad's DAP calling it "Disappearing Azad Party" over the exodus of leaders from the newly-formed outfit.

Congress general secretary in-charge communications Jairam Ramesh tagged a tweet by Indian Youth Congress media coordinator Jahanzaib Sirwal in which he posted what he said were resignation letters of two office-bearers of the Democratic Azad Party (DAP) -- Choudhary Nizamuddin Khatana and Choudhary Gulzar Ahmad.

Also Read | Congress blames BJP's 'failure' for exodus in 'Acche Din'

"Disappearing Azad Party," Ramesh tweeted in a swipe at the Ghulam Nabi Azad-founded party.

Azad formed the outfit after quitting the Congress.

Last week, 17 leaders of the DAP in Jammu and Kashmir, including former deputy chief minister Tara Chand and Peerzada Mohammad Sayeed, had deserted former Congress veteran Azad and returned to the Congress fold.

The leaders were welcomed back by the Congress which said they had gone on "leave for two months".

Congress
Jairam Ramesh
Ghulam Nabi Azad
Democratic Azad Party
India News
Indian Politics

