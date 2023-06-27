Congress takes swipe at PM over surge in tomato prices

Congress takes swipe at PM Modi over surge in tomato prices

In numerous locations across the national capital, tomatoes are being sold at or above Rs 80 to 100 per kg.

IANS
IANS, New Delhi,
  • Jun 27 2023, 14:27 ist
  • updated: Jun 27 2023, 14:27 ist
Narendra Modi. Credit: PTI File Photo

As the prices of tomato, onion and potato soared in several parts of the country, the Congress on Tuesday took a swipe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi saying that due to wrong policies, first tomatoes were thrown on the streets and then there is a sudden surge in prices.

In a tweet (in Hindi), Congress General Secretary Jairam Ramesh said, "Prime Minister had said that tomato, onion and potato are his 'TOP' priority. But due to wrong policies... first tomatoes are thrown on streets and then they are sold at Rs 100 per kg."

He also attached a news report highlighting the soaring prices of tomatoes and other items.

Also Read | Congress protests against AAP government over power tariff hike in Delhi

In numerous locations across the national capital, including Azadpur Mandi, tomatoes are being sold at or above Rs 80 to 100 per kg.

Wholesaler dealers attribute the surge in price to heavy rainfall in various regions of North India which has damaged tomato crops, thereby limiting the availability of an adequate supply in the wholesale market.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Narendra Modi
India News
Tomato
Congress
Indian Politics
Jairam Ramesh

Related videos

What's Brewing

US diagnoses first malaria cases in decades

US diagnoses first malaria cases in decades

Belgium was out of hurdlers, so shot-putter stepped in

Belgium was out of hurdlers, so shot-putter stepped in

Unlocking creativity: Japan develops wearable robot arm

Unlocking creativity: Japan develops wearable robot arm

Nearly half of S Africa’s Kruger National Park to burnt

Nearly half of S Africa’s Kruger National Park to burnt

Golfer Aditi, Jayadeva hospital bag Kempegowda awards

Golfer Aditi, Jayadeva hospital bag Kempegowda awards

Two-day Mysuru Literature Festival from July 1

Two-day Mysuru Literature Festival from July 1

Scanty rainfall leaves borewells dry in Bengaluru

Scanty rainfall leaves borewells dry in Bengaluru

DH Toon | Once in a blue moon

DH Toon | Once in a blue moon

 