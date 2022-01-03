Congress targets BJP's 'failures' in song for Uttarakhand polls

Congress on Monday released its theme song for the Uttarakhand Assembly elections targeting the ruling BJP for changing three Chief Ministers and highlighting its "failures", claiming that its "double engine" model of development has not worked for the hill state.

With the punchline 'Teen Tigada, Kaam Bigada', the campaign song released by top Uttarakhand Congress leader Harish Rawat claims to defeat the BJP in the upcoming Assembly elections.

The punch line, which could be loosely translated as 'when something is shared among three, it spoils the game', refers to the BJP changing Chief Ministers.

As the state unit presented a united face at the launch of the theme song here, Rawat said the people of Uttarakhand had made up their mind to oust the BJP from power.

Rawat had earlier attacked his own party following factionalism in the state unit and said he was contemplating retiring from politics. A meeting that followed his outburst put him in charge of the campaign and central leadership asked the state leaders to provide all support to Rawat while not announcing him as the Chief Ministerial face.

Asked who will be the face of the Congress, he said, "people. They are clearly asking for a change in Uttarakhand...People want a change in Uttarakhand and they are openly saying so."

"Today, we are seeking change not only for power but preservation of democracy to fight for the concept of development which has been distorted. The Centre has acknowledged the failure of the 'double engine' government by changing chief ministers thrice," he said.

Referring to the BJP changing its Chief Ministers, Rawat said one of the Chief Ministers, who also held the Finance portfolio, was removed when was piloting the state budget.

"This is an insult to parliamentary conventions and people were not told why changes happened. In 2013, the change of chief ministers happened because of failure to handle the Kedarnath tragedy," he said referring to his return to Uttarakhand as Chief Minister.

"The double engine governance model failed in the state. Why the second chief minister was appointed remains a mystery. Only two people, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah, know the reason. The third chief minister was also going to become a casualty but managed to stay. Uttarakhand is feeling a sense of insult," Rawat said.

Asked about 'one family, one ticket formula', Rawat said no one has said that and these things are decided by the party and the Congress Working Committee. He said this is not done at the state level.

Congress Uttarakhand in-charge Devendra Yadav said that some decisions on one family, one ticket have been taken in Punjab and that they would discuss these matters and decide.

