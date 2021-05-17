Congress targets govt over Shahid Jameel's resignation

Congress targets Centre over noted virologist Shahid Jameel's resignation

Congress spokesperson Manish Tewari asked if Jameel quit on his own or was 'forced to quit'

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • May 17 2021, 18:27 ist
  • updated: May 17 2021, 18:34 ist
Shahid Jameel. Credit: Wikimedia

The Congress hit out at the Centre on Monday over the resignation of noted virologist Shahid Jameel from a national panel on genome sequencing of coronavirus, alleging that there is no place for professionals in this government.

The opposition party alleged that the "Modi government's aversion for 'evidence-based policy-making' has pushed India into the current crisis."

"The resignation of Dr. Shahid Jameel, one of India's best virologists, is really sad. Modi Sarkar has no place for professionals who can speak their mind freely without fear or favour," senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh tweeted.

"How much longer will India suffer due to their ignorance," the party asked on its official Twitter handle.

Congress spokesperson Manish Tewari asked if Jameel quit on his own or was "forced to quit".

Another Congress spokesperson Jaiveer Shergill shared a video of BJP MP Pragya Singh Thakur citing the benefits of cow urine in Covid times.

"No wonder top virologist Shahid Jameel has quit Govt Covid Panel because BJP Brigade believes in quack formulas rather than scientific facts," he tweeted.

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi cited Jameel quitting as head of INSACOG to target the prime minister.

"INSACOG had warned PM in early March about the dangerous Indian mutant but govt paid no heed. Jameel has frankly said that govt didn't 'take science into account. We're paying for Modi's scientific illiteracy," he alleged on Twitter.

Days after pointing out that scientists are facing "stubborn resistance to evidence-based policymaking", Jameel quit as the head of INSACOG, a central government panel that conducts genome sequencing of coronavirus.

An official said the virologist did not give any reason for his decision.

Assembly Elections 2021 | Catch all the news updates here

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Congress
BJP
Coronavirus
COVID-19

Related videos

What's Brewing

Narada arrests: TMC supporters protest near CBI office

Narada arrests: TMC supporters protest near CBI office

Want to live long? A 111-year-old man shares his secret

Want to live long? A 111-year-old man shares his secret

Tycoon Francois Pinault's art trove unveiled in Paris

Tycoon Francois Pinault's art trove unveiled in Paris

Cyclone Tauktae: Rains disrupt normal life in Mumbai

Cyclone Tauktae: Rains disrupt normal life in Mumbai

Gates left MS board amid probe into affair with staffer

Gates left MS board amid probe into affair with staffer

Price of clean city: BWSSB worker loses eyesight

Price of clean city: BWSSB worker loses eyesight

The Lead: Boman Irani on 'LOL- Hasee Toh Phasee'

The Lead: Boman Irani on 'LOL- Hasee Toh Phasee'

 