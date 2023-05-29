Congress to boycott CPM's flagship K-FON launch in Kerala

Congress-led United Democratic Front in Kerala has decided to boycott the launch of the state government's flagship project Kerala Fibre Optic Network (KFON) alleging corruption.

K-FON, that aims at providing free internet connectivity to 20 lakh families, will be commissioned on June 5.

Opposition leader V D Satheesan of the Congress alleged that some shady private agencies, facing allegations in connection with the artificial-intelligence (AI) camera traffic violation detection project, were involved in the K-FON project also.

The K-FON project was announced in 2017 with an estimated cost of Rs 1,028 crore. But it was later hiked to Rs 1,531 crore. Only 14,000 connections were provided thus far.

The Opposition in Kerala would be boycotting the launch of K-FON as Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan maintained silence on the corruption allegations raised by the Opposition, Satheesan said.

The Opposition had recently alleged corruption in the Rs 230 crore AI camera project. Private companies, including those allegedly having links with the Chief Minister, were given sub-contracts of the project.