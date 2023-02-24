Congress to divide India into 7 zones ahead of 2024 battle

Congress is likely to divide the country into seven zones for effective campaigning in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, sources said on Friday.

This is likely to be part of the political resolution where it discusses the party’s plan of action, especially for the Lok Sabha elections.

Sources said states and union territories will be grouped together according to geographical and political importance and a common campaign plan will be devised wherever necessary.

One of the zones includes Karnataka, Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Lakshadweep.

In each zone, the legislature party leaders and state leaders of all states will be included in a panel where they will discuss a common strategy. Some states have common issues and there could be a thread of issues these units could take up tomorrow.

The plan is to create bigger areas of influence, sources said.