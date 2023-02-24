Cong to divide India into 7 zones ahead of 2024 battle

Congress to divide India into 7 zones ahead of 2024 battle

This is likely to be part of the political resolution where it discusses the party’s plan of action, especially for the Lok Sabha elections

Shemin Joy
Shemin Joy, DHNS, New Delhi,
  • Feb 24 2023, 21:48 ist
  • updated: Feb 24 2023, 21:48 ist
Sources said states and union territories will be grouped together according to geographical and political importance. Credit: Getty Images

Congress is likely to divide the country into seven zones for effective campaigning in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, sources said on Friday.

This is likely to be part of the political resolution where it discusses the party’s plan of action, especially for the Lok Sabha elections.

Read | Gandhis skip Congress steering committee meet in Raipur

Sources said states and union territories will be grouped together according to geographical and political importance and a common campaign plan will be devised wherever necessary.

One of the zones includes Karnataka, Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Lakshadweep.

In each zone, the legislature party leaders and state leaders of all states will be included in a panel where they will discuss a common strategy. Some states have common issues and there could be a thread of issues these units could take up tomorrow.

The plan is to create bigger areas of influence, sources said.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Congress
Indian Politics

What's Brewing

Pak girl who crossed two nations to marry B'luru lover

Pak girl who crossed two nations to marry B'luru lover

How Sri Lanka sleepwalked over a debt cliff

How Sri Lanka sleepwalked over a debt cliff

Zelenskyy eyes 'victory' in '23 as Western tanks arrive

Zelenskyy eyes 'victory' in '23 as Western tanks arrive

Ministry unhappy with wrestlers for missing int'l meets

Ministry unhappy with wrestlers for missing int'l meets

Bowler not villain here: MCC on non-striker run-outs

Bowler not villain here: MCC on non-striker run-outs

Rihanna to perform 'Black Panther' song at Oscars

Rihanna to perform 'Black Panther' song at Oscars

 