Congress to hold AICC panel meeting today: Report

As voices of discontent resurface within the Congress, with a section of leaders calling for action and introspection, the party is set to hold a special AICC panel meeting today, The Times of India reported, quoting sources.

It added that the committee will likely be discussing internal conflicts and the performance of Congress in the Bihar Assembly election 2020.

The meeting assumes significance as it comes a day after several senior Congress leaders called for reform and accountability for the Bihar polls debacle.

Yesterday, Kapil Sibal publicly criticised the Congress leadership. His remarks that the time of introspection was over and people no longer saw the party as an effective alternative invited quick rebuttals from the party including Ashok Gehlot.

Sibal's open call for reform in the Congress come on the heels of 23 party leaders writing to party president Sonia Gandhi for a leadership change and organisational overhaul in August. Sibal himself was part of the group of 23 leaders.

The Congress won 19 out of the 70 seats it contested in Bihar as part of the RJD-led grand alliance. The opposition alliance ended up with 110 seats, while the NDA retained power, bagging 125 seats in the 243-member assembly.

Several poll analysts have stated that the Congress dragged the Grand Alliance down in the Bihar Polls as it fell short of the majority mark, with the NDA under Nitish Kumar's leadership emerging victorious in the polls by a narrow margin.

Backing Sibal, Congress Rajya Sabha member Vivek Tankha also said it is time to act now, else it will be too late. He also said that for democracy to survive, the Congress has to survive. Tankha was also a part of the 23 leaders who had sought overhaul in the party.

Senior Congress leader Tariq Anwar also acknowledged Congress's failure in Bihar and said that the Congress must learn from it and complete alliance formalities well in advance for upcoming assembly polls.

In September, In a major reshuffle of the party, Congress president Sonia Gandhi had removed Ghulam Nabi Azad, Motilal Vora, Ambika Soni, Mallikarjun Kharge as AICC general secretaries, and reconstituted CWC with new regular members. The six-member special committee was formed to assist Sonia Gandhi in organisational and operational matters following the controversial letter by the G-23.

