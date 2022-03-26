Congress to hold Chintan Shivir in April second half; Shimla, Porbandar or Jaipur likely venue

Congress will hold its ‘Chintan Shivir’ in the second half of April to discuss electoral strategy for Assembly and Lok Sabha elections with senior leaders suggesting that the brainstorming session should be held either in poll-bound Himachal Pradesh or Gujarat.

Sources said a decision on the dates has not been taken though it is likely to be held in the third or fourth week of next month, as there have been divergent views within the party over choosing the location.

The issue came up for discussion at a meeting of party General Secretaries and in-charges here were a number of leaders suggested that the party should hold the session in Himachal Pradesh or Gujarat where Assembly elections are due. Their argument was that holding the Chintan Shivir in these states would enthuse the cadre.

Sources said some leaders suggested Shimla in Himachal or Porbandar as the possible venue while there is also a view within the party that Jaipur should be the venue, as the party is in power in Rajasthan and organising an event there would be a bit easier.

The previous Chintan Shivir was held in Shimla in July 2003.

The decision to hold the session was taken at a meeting of the Congress Working Committee on March 13, days after the Congress faced an electoral rout in five states that went to Assembly elections. The CWC said that the session would discuss the party's strategy for the upcoming Assembly elections in 2022 and 2023 as well as the Lok Sabha elections in 2024.

Sources said the meeting also discussed the membership drive and organisational elections and reviewed the progress by state units. Around 4.5-5 crore people have joined the party through digital and non-digital methods, sources said adding there was no extension on the March 31 deadline on a membership drive for the purpose of organisational elections.

Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala told a press conference that the membership drive has been going on in a satisfactory manner and General Secretary (Organisation) KC Venugopal has asked state units to submit membership related records at the deadline for election purposes

