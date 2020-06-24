Congress to hold mass protests over fuel price hike, Chinese incursion into India territory

The Congress will hold mass protests across the country next Monday over the "unprecedented" rise in petrol and diesel prices.

All India Congress Committee General Secretary, organisation, K C Venugopal said the party will also hold a mass protest on Friday over China's incursion into Indian territory by paying homage to the Army personnel killed in a violent faceoff with Chinese troops in eastern Ladakh's Galwan Valley.

"The Congress party will pay homage to the martyrs of Ladakh by observing June 26 as 'Shaheedon Ko Salaam Divas' across India. They will sit at 'Shaheed Smaraks' or the statues of Mahatma Gandhi or freedom fighters in their respective locations," he said in a statement.

In a message to all state units, he said there will be no sloganeering while paying homage to martyrs, and silent protesters holding placards, lamps and candles with the national flag background will pay tribute to the martyrs between 11 am and 12 noon on Friday. A massive online campaign "Speak up for Our Jawans" also will be held on the same day.

"On June 29, Congress workers, wearing masks and by maintaining social distancing norms, will sit on a two-hour dharna from 10 am to 12 noon at every district headquarter to protest against the unprecedented rise in the price of petrol and diesel and demand its rollback," he said.

Venugopal said a memorandum addressed to the President of India will be submitted to District Magistrates or Deputy Commissioners.

The same day, the party will also hold a massive online campaign 'Speak-Up on Petroleum Price hike', where leaders, party functionaries, and sympathizers will put up live videos and posts highlighting the plights of people due to the hike in fuel prices.

Petrol price was unchanged on Wednesday after 17 consecutive increases, while diesel rates were increased by 48 paise per litre across the country for a record 18th day in a row.

The decision to hold such protests was taken at a meeting of the party's working committee on Tuesday chaired by party chief Sonia Gandhi.