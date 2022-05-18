Congress to hold state-level 'shivirs' across country on June 1-2

The Congress on Wednesday said it will hold state-level "shivirs" across the country on June 1 and 2 to communicate the decisions of the "Udaipur Declaration" adopted after a three-day "Chintan Shivir".

AICC general secretary and chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said similar conclaves will also be held at the district level on June 11 to send across the party's message to the grassroot-level workers.

The decision was taken at a meeting of the All India Congress Committee (AICC) general secretaries and in-charges of various states at the party headquarters here over Tuesday and Wednesday to discuss the recommendations and decisions taken at the Udaipur Chintan Shivir.

After the conclusion of the "Nav Sankalp Chintan Shivir" and the adoption of the "Udaipur Declaration", under the guidance of the general secretary (organisation), all the in-charges and general secretaries of the Congress held deliberations and post these two days of discussions, certain decisions were taken, Surjewala said.

"On June 1 and 2, there will be state-level shivirs in all the states, in which the highlights, points and the way ahead taken from the Udaipur Declaration will be communicated to the leaders and grassroot-level workers. The shivirs will be attended by our MPs, MLAs, MP and MLA candidates, District Congress Committee presidents, Pradesh Congress Committee office-bearers and prominent leaders of the party.

"As a follow-up exercise, a similar one-day shivir will be held on June 11 at the district Congress committees. The idea is to carry forward up to the grassroots the various highlights and points on which a way forward has been decided for the party at the Udaipur Nav Sankalp Chintan Shivir," he added.

The party leaders also decided that a three-day "Azadi Gaurav Yatra" shall be undertaken by all the district units between August 9 and August 15, where 75 people, in accordance with the 75th anniversary of India's independence, will work permanently and hundreds and thousands will join them.

"On August 15, the pradesh Congress committees will organise a major function to commemorate the sacrifices and lessons of the freedom movement," Surjewala said.

The Youth Congress and the National Students' Union of India (NSUI) will undertake the "Rozgar Do Yatra" and "we will be conferring with their leadership and the way forward will be decided at that point of time", Surjewala said.

The meeting of the office-bearers comes immediately after the Chintan Shivir, where Congress leaders from across the country brainstormed to evolve ways and means to make the party election-ready.

The Congress has brought a host of structural changes within the organisation in a bid to overhaul it, with a focus on granting 50 per cent representation to people below 50 years of age and giving 50 per cent poll tickets to them starting the 2024 Lok Sabha election.

The party has decided to implement the "one family, one ticket" and the "one man, one post" formulae, with the exception of allowing only those family members to get a poll ticket who have worked for a period of five years in the organisation.

The Congress has also decided to create new departments -- a public insight department, an election department and an assessment and training department.

It has decided that no one shall hold a party post for more than five years.

In this context, following the Udaipur Declaration, New Delhi DCC president Virender Kasana has submitted his resignation to Congress chief Sonia Gandhi.

Kasana also met senior party leader Ajay Maken after his resignation to re-confirm his commitment to the Congress.

"Congrats Kasana Ji! Hope others to follow," Maken said in a tweet.