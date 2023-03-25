Cong to observe day-long 'Satyagraha' across country

Congress to observe day-long 'Satyagraha' across country in protest against Rahul Gandhi's disqualification

The Congress has said that Rahul is not alone and millions of congressmen and people irrespective of their political affiliations will join him in this fight for truth and justice

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Mar 25 2023, 21:04 ist
  • updated: Mar 25 2023, 21:04 ist
The Congress flag. Credit: DH File Photo

The Congress will organise a day-long 'Satyagraha' on Sunday in solidarity with Rahul Gandhi in front of Gandhi statues at all states and district headquarters to protest against his disqualification from the Lok Sabha.

The satyagraha will begin at 10 am and end at 5 pm.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and party general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will stage the satyagraha at Raj Ghat in the national capital.

Also Read | My name is not Savarkar, it is Gandhi and Gandhi won't apologise: Defiant Rahul slams BJP

The party feels that Rahul Gandhi's conviction and disqualification, which it has alleged was done in reaction to his consistently questioning the relationship between PM Narendra Modi and businessman Gautam Adani, poses a serious threat to the world's largest democracy.

The Congress has said that Rahul Gandhi is not alone and millions of congressmen and people irrespective of their political affiliations will join him in this fight for truth and justice.

To this end, all Pradesh Congress Committees have been asked to organise a one-day Satyagraha in front of Gandhi statues in all State and District Headquarters from 10 am to 5 pm on Sunday.

The top Congress leadership also went into a huddle once again at the party headquarters here with Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and general secretaries K C Venugopal and Jairam Ramesh, along with the two chief ministers Ashok Gehlot and Bhupesh Baghel.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Congress 
Rahul Gandhi
India News
Indian Politics
protest

Related videos

What's Brewing

Love, pain and loss at historic Ukraine cemetery

Love, pain and loss at historic Ukraine cemetery

A tai chi journey

A tai chi journey

Netflix announces fifth and final season of 'You'

Netflix announces fifth and final season of 'You'

AI-detection tools can discern academic work by ChatGPT

AI-detection tools can discern academic work by ChatGPT

Labelled a phillumenist, no less!

Labelled a phillumenist, no less!

Kerala: Protest over stay on capturing wild elephant

Kerala: Protest over stay on capturing wild elephant

As traffic chokes Goa, minister wants MLAs to be early

As traffic chokes Goa, minister wants MLAs to be early

AI Philosopher – A future breed?

AI Philosopher – A future breed?

India signs pact with Cambodia on tiger translocation

India signs pact with Cambodia on tiger translocation

DH Toon | Time for Rahul Gandhi to play victim?

DH Toon | Time for Rahul Gandhi to play victim?

 