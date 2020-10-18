Congress to observe Patel's birth anniversary, Indira's death anniversary as Farmers' Rights Day

Stepping up its protest against the contentious farm laws, the Congress on Sunday decided to observe the birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhai Patel and death anniversary of Indira Gandhi on October 31 as 'Kisan Adhikar Divas' (Farmers' Rights Day).

The decision was taken at a digital meeting chaired by Congress president Sonia Gandhi with AICC General Secretaries and state in-charges.

The party’s future course of action on the anti-farmer, anti-women, anti-labour and anti-poor policies and actions of the BJP-led Central Government and State governments was discussed in the meeting, AICC General Secretary (Organisation) K C Venugopal said in a statement.

The party will observe October 31, the birth anniversary of Patel and death anniversary of Indira with satyagrahas and fasts in district headquarters against anti-farmer and anti-labour laws.

"It was also decided to coordinate and accelerate the month long massive signature campaign against the anti-farm laws in every state. General Secretaries and In-charges have been instructed to monitor the signature campaign on the ground level," Venugopal said.

On November 5, the Congress will observe 'Mahila and Dalit Utpidan Virodhi Divas' (Stop Atrocities on Women and Dalits Day). The party will hold dharnas at every state headquarters against repeated atrocities around the country against the Dalits, particularly against the Hathras victim and her family.

Protesting against the government move to sell stakes in Public Sector Units, the party has also decided to launch an online campaign "SpeakUpForPSUs" on November 14, the birth anniversary of country's first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru, "highlighting the theme self-reliant-India built by Nehru".

Keeping in mind Nehru's birth anniversary, the state units have been asked to organise symposium on 'Nehruvian Ideology and Nation building' on November 13 as Diwali falls on the next day. In this symposium, Venugopal said. the contribution of Nehruvian ideology in building a composite society and institutions that are the foundations of Modern India will be traced and deliberated.