Congress to propose legislation on hate crimes in Plenary Session

Cong to propose law on hate crimes in Plenary Session

The legislation will be part of the Political Resolution to be placed in Plenary Session here

Shemin Joy
Shemin Joy, DHNS, Raipur,
  • Feb 25 2023, 11:29 ist
  • updated: Feb 25 2023, 11:41 ist
Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge with party leaders Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, K.C. Venugopal and Selja Kumari, and Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel during the 85th Plenary Session of the Congress. Credit: PTI Photo

Congress will propose legislation on hate crimes across the country and will ask its state governments to take steps in this regard, sources said on Monday.

There will be 56 points in the resolution, sources told DH. 

Congress is likely to divide the country into seven zones for effective campaigning in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

The party also promised to pass an Anti-Discrimination Law to prohibit discrimination on the basis of religion, caste, gender or language in the supply of goods and services, sources added.

The judiciary is constantly threatened by direct and indirect measures which create apprehensions in their mind. Unfortunately, the Law Minister himself is leading the blatant attack on the judiciary, the party said. 

The independence and integrity of the judiciary will be maintained and protected at all costs, the resolution by the party is likely to add. 

