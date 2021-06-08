Congress to protest against fuel price hike, rising inflation on June 11 in Rajasthan

The Congress will stage protests across Rajasthan on June 11 against fuel price hike and rising inflation, as part of a countrywide agitation call.

State Congress president Govind Singh Dotasra told reporters here on Tuesday that due to wrong policies of the Centre, inflation has become uncontrollable in the country and the prices of all essential commodities, including petrol, diesel and cooking gas, are increasing at an unprecedented rate.

He said party workers will stage protests in front of petrol pumps in all districts of the state as part of the call given by the All India Congress Committee.

Dotasra said that the price of crude oil in the international market in April 2014 was $108 per barrel and the price of petrol in the country was Rs 71 per litre and diesel Rs 57 per litre.

But in June 2021, despite the price of crude oil being $61 per barrel, the price of petrol is Rs 102.82 per litre and diesel Rs 95.96 per litre, he said.

Dotasra said the rising inflation has hit the common people hard.