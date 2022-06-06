Congress to skip Rampur, Azamgarh Lok Sabha bypolls, focus on rebuilding party for 2024 elections

Congress has decided not to fight the upcoming bypolls to Rampur and Azamgarh Lok Sabha constituencies in Uttar Pradesh, as it wants to “focus more” on rebuilding the party at the ground level to prepare it for the 2024 elections.

Rampur seat fell vacant as Samajwadi Party’s Azam Khan was elected as an MLA in Uttar Pradesh, while the bypoll in Azamgarh was necessitated by the resignation of SP chief Akhilesh Yadav, who also won the Assembly elections.

Congress sources said it has decided not to contest the bypolls as it does not have enough ground support to put up a good fight. It also wants to focus on building the organisation and does not want to divert attention and funds to an otherwise losing battle.

The leadership also does not want to expose the party’s weakness once again within months of a disastrous poll performance in the state where it managed to win only two seats in March.

The Congress' move also could be seen as an attempt to keep SP in good humour in the run up to the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

Soon after the Assembly election results, Congress General Secretary and party in-charge of UP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra held meetings with state leaders on the way ahead.

SP has announced that it is fielding Khan’s close aide Asim Raja in Rampur while SP is fielding Akhilesh’s cousin Dharmendra Yadav, who is a former MP, from Azamgarh.

The BJP is fielding Bhojpuri star Dinesh Lal Yadav ‘Nirahua’, who had lost to Akhilesh, while in Rampur, it is fielding Ghanshyam Lodhi. Interestingly, the BSP has fielded Shah Alam alias Guddu Jamali as its candidate from Azamgarh that could cut into SP votes while the party has decided not to fight the Rampur seat where it will “not support” anyone.

Victories in both the strongholds are important for the SP while it is similarly important for the BJP, as wins in these two seats could further boost the morale of the party cadre. Nirahua has already started his campaign, alleging that Akhilesh has abandoned the constituency.