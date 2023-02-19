Cong to unveil agenda for 85th plenary session today

Congress to unveil agenda for 85th plenary session on February 19

The Congress working committee (CWC) has 25 members, including the party president

IANS
IANS, New Delhi,
  • Feb 19 2023, 12:51 ist
  • updated: Feb 19 2023, 12:51 ist
Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge with senior party leaders K.C. Venugopal and Randeep Singh Surjewala. Credit: PTI Photo

Congress on Sunday will announce the agenda for its 85th plenary session which will begin from February 24 in Raipur.

It is anticipated that the much hyped CWC election will take place and the party will amend it's constitution to accommodate more members in the CWC

The Congress working committee (CWC) has 25 members, including the party president. Twelve are nominated by the party chief and the rest 12 are elected by the AICC members.

In October, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge had set up a 47-member Steering Committee, which included his predecessors Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, in place of the CWC.

Ahead of his taking over, all the members of the Congress Working Committee -- the party's highest decision-making authority, AICC general secretaries and in-charges -- had tendered their resignation.

