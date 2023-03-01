Congress to unveil campaign to 'expose the nexus' between Adani, Centre

Congress will be unveiling a social media campaign soon to "expose the nexus" between Adani Group and the Narendra Modi government as part of its three month-long campaign announced at the Raipur Plenary Session.

Party General Secretary (Organisation) KC Venugopal has written to state party presidents about the agitation plan on Adani Group asking them to ensure that all senior leaders, MPs, MLAs, MLCs and other elected representatives, frontal organisations and departments and workers in large numbers.

"Our uncompromising fight shall continue for the next three months and a detailed social media plan to expose the nexus shall follow soon," Venugopal said in the two-page letter.

According to the plan, agitations should be organised in front offices of nationalised banks and LIC at block level should be organised between March 6 and 10.

The next step in the agitation is 'Chalo Raj Bhavan' marches at state headquarters across the country on March 13, the day Parliament resumes Budget Session after recess. Towards March-end, there will be ‘parda-faash’ (expose) protests at district level and at state level in April.

At the state level, Venugopal said, "maha rallies" should be done with proper planning and preparations. He said Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, former Congress president Rahul Gandhi and national leaders will address these meetings.

He also reminded the state presidents of the 'Haath se Haath Jodo Abhiyan' and asked them to continue to organise padayatras covering all villages and polling booths with the involvement of all party leaders and workers.

"You are aware of Prime Minister Modi and the BJP government's policy of crony capitalism in favour of Adani. At a time of deep economic distress, the BJP government has been selling the nation's critical infrastructure to Adani Group and also forcing public institutions like SBI and LIC to invest, leading to crores of savings of poor and middle-class Indians at risk," Venugopal said.