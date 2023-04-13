Congress treads cautiously in taking action against Pilot

Congress is not rushing into precipitating a crisis in its Rajasthan unit and moving cautiously on taking any action against former Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot, who defied the central leadership and went ahead with a hunger strike virtually against Ashok Gehlot government.

Party in-charge Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa held a series of meetings with senior leaders of the party, explaining the sequence of events and the political developments in the state after Pilot's protest as well as Gehlot's press conference.

Randhawa first met Congress General Secretary (Organisation) KC Venugopal and both then met former Congress president Rahul Gandhi. Later, both Venugopal and Randhawa went to meet Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge to apprise him of the political situation in Rajasthan.

Sachin Pilot vs Congress | Who will blink first?

This is the second time in two days Randhawa has met Kharge. For the Congress, the situation has evolved in such a manner that it does not want Pilot to leave the party or seen as turning its eyes away from his action.

Pilot has also reached Delhi after his hunger strike on April 11. The leadership is moving cautiously as the Assembly polls is six-seven months away and it does not want to precipitate action, though it has warned the Congress leader against holding the protest, calling it anti-party activity.

Sources close to Pilot said he was surprised at the Congress statement calling his protest as anti-party activity as Randhawa had not asked him to cancel the hunger strike but had only asked him to come to Delhi for talks.

Gehlot has so far not reacted publicly to the hunger strike, which was organised accusing his government of not taking action on corruption charges against BJP's Vasundhare Raje-led government.

However, he has conveyed to the central leadership that action should be taken against Pilot, reminding them about the 2020 episode when the latter tried to unseat the veteran leader by taking his supporters to a Gurugram hotel with the help of the BJP. Gehlot had then struck back immediately and removed him as Deputy Chief Minister and quelled the rebellion.

Though he was lying low for some time, Pilot continued his opposition to Gehlot, as he felt the Chief Ministership in 2018 was his as he steered the party in the elections as state Congress chief. However, Rahul had brokered peace between the two leaders with Gehlot becoming the Chief Minister.

Gehlot has so far managed to stall any attempt to install Pilot as Chief Minister and had gone on record to describe him as a ‘gaddar’ (traitor) for the 2020 episode. In September last year, the central leadership wanted to install Pilot as Chief Minister in September last year when it wanted Gehlot to succeed Sonia Gandhi as party president.

However, Gehlot wanted his own man to be the Chief Minister if he was to move to Delhi and ensured that he had his way when his supporters thwarted a meeting of legislature party to authorise Sonia to take a call.