Congress unwilling to recognise downfall, says Kapil Sibal after Bihar polls performance

Congress has failed to pull its socks up even after back to back defeats in elections. One recent example would be the Bihar Assembly elections where the party managed to win only 19 out of the 70 assembly seats it contested.

With people voting less for Congress, the party is seeing its prominence and presence gradually wearing down. Senior Congress leader Kapil Sibal feels that people of the country don’t consider the party to be an effective alternative.

In an interview with The Indian Express, Sibal said that the Sonia Gandhi-led party did not introspect for the last six years and there wasn’t any hope left for more introspection.

“Organisationally, we know what is wrong. I think we have all the answers. The Congress party itself knows all the answers. But they are not willing to recognise those answers. If they do not recognise those answers, then the graph will continue to decline. That is the sorry state of affairs that the Congress is in and that is what we are concerned about,” Sibal told the publication.

The 35-year-old party has been seeing a downfall for the last five to six years with Rahul Gandhi stepping down as the party chief. Small cracks in the party were the main reason for Congress’ fall.

Sibal asserted that there is reluctance in the party to address issues because the Congress Working Committee (CWC) is a nominated body. “You don’t expect nominated members to start questioning and raise their concerns about the reasons for the constant decline of the Congress in elections after elections,” he added.

Explaining one of the reasons for not introspecting the party’s decline, Sibal stated that “every organisation needs a conversation” and if the people stopped listening to others. “we cannot succeed in taking forward our agendas.”