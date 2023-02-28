Congress urges EC to take action against those involved in violence against its Nagaland poll candidate

The Congress on Tuesday approached the Election Commission to take action against individuals involved in perpetrating violence against the party's candidate in Nagaland's Aolengden constituency and an "irregular" voting pattern in that assembly seat.

In a memorandum to the Election Commission, AICC in-charge of Nagaland Ajoy Kumar alleged that on the night of February 27, a mob of nearly 50 men broke into the house of Toshipokba, the Congress candidate contesting from the Aolengden, with the intent to attack and grievously injure the candidate and his family members.

In the process, the residence and vehicles belonging to Toshipokba were completely vandalised and there was grievous hurt inflicted upon his family members, including women, the party memorandum said.

"Additionally, an irregular pattern of voting has been reported by news agencies being cast in assembly constituency, Aolengden, wherein the act of proxy voting i.e. extra votes being cast on behalf of other individuals was committed during the polling day in Nagaland," it said.

Kumar urged the commission to take action against individuals involved in perpetrating violence against Toshipokba and his family members, and for committing the offence of proxy voting and conduct re-elections in the Assembly constituency Aolengden.