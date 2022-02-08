Congress walks out of RS; accuses PM Modi of transforming Parliament into BJP training camp

Congress on Tuesday walked out from Rajya Sabha protesting against Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s remarks against the party and accused him of transforming the Parliament into a BJP training camp and attempted to divert people’s attention from the issues raised by Rahul Gandhi in his “much appreciated”speech in Parliament.

Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge told a press conference that Modi made a speech in Parliament keeping the elections in five states in mind and “insulted” the Congress while choosing to ignore the issues raised during the debate on the Motion of Thanks to the President’s Address.

Kharge said one would expect the Prime Minister to speak about the government’s achievements in the past one year and the vision for the next year but what he did was levelling allegations against the Congress and its leaders. “That was not in the country’s interest. We listened to him for one hour before walking out. He did not respond to any of the issues raised by Rahul on unemployment, China and Covid-19 among others,” he said.

Asked about Modi referring to disbanding Congress as Mahatma Gandhi wished, he said people who are praising and paying respects to Gandhi’s killer Naduram Godse are now taking the Mahatma’s name.

Rajya Sabha Chief Whip Jairam Ramesh tweeted, “some elevate debates in the Parliament, but even by his pathetic standards of decency, dignity, sobriety of language and fidelity to facts, the Prime Minister plumbed new depths in the Rajya Sabha today, forcing an Opposition walkout.”

Congress Lok Sabha Deputy Leader Gaurav Gogoi said Modi’s speech was like one delivered for the BJP workers on what to do in elections. He transformed Parliament to a BJP training camp.

Gogoi said Modi did not have an answer to issues raised by Rahul, including on record unemployment, threats to federal structure and external threat of China. “He was so disturbed by Rahul’s speech that instead of talking about India, he attacked Rahul and Congress. Modi was ultra-defensive and insecure,” he said, “but we did not expect anything better from the Prime Minister”.

Senior Rajya Sabha MP Shaktisinh Gohil said Modi had no answer to any of the questions raised during the debate.

