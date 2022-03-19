Congress will be wiped out from Indian polity: Jai Ram Thakur

The Congress will be wiped out politically in India, Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur has claimed.

He made the claim on Friday night asserting that the BJP would again form its government in the hill state, fulfilling its aim of “Mission Repeat 2022” as the people of India, including those of Himachal Pradesh, were fully behind the BJP due to its pro-people policies.

Talking to media on the sidelines of the closing function of the four-day national-level Holi festival at Sujanpur Tira on Friday night, Thakur said the Congress party was doing negative politics in the hill state but that would not help it in elections and would meet the same fate as it met in the states where elections were held recently. It would be wiped out from the political scenario of India, he added. Replying to a question, he also ruled out any Cabinet reshuffle at this juncture.

There are always possibilities of change but at present, there was no change going on in the state Cabinet, he said. He said his government was doing well and would repeat its performance in the 2022 Vidhan Sabha elections.

On the ongoing protests by government employees, he said they always had the right to protest and to seek redressal of their demands but the way they are behaving these days is not understandable. The state government had already accepted almost all their demands, he said.

The chief minister earlier presided over the closing ceremony of the Holi Utsav at Sujanpur in Hamirpur district by participating in Shobha Yatra. Thousands of people dressed in their traditional best participated in the 'Shobha Yatra' procession from almost all parts of the district.

