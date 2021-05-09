Congress Working Committee to meet on Monday to assess its disastrous performance in Assembly elections

The Congress Working Committee is meeting on Monday morning to assess its disastrous performance in the recent round of assembly elections, particularly in Kerala and Assam, where the party had pinned hopes for a turnaround of its fortunes.

Hoping to make a comeback, former Congress president, Rahul Gandhi had focused his energies on campaigning in Kerala – spending time with the youth in schools and colleges and diving into the sea with fishermen – in a concerted bid to overthrow the LDF government. However, the Congress could manage to win only 21 seats in the 140-member assembly.

In Assam, where Priyanka Gandhi Vadra had launched a charm offensive, the Congress failed to prevent the return of BJP despite a well received campaign and a rainbow coalition involving the AIUDF. Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel had spent weeks in Assam, micro-managing the campaign, which did not click with the electorate.

Congress scored a duck in West Bengal and lost Puducherry to the AINRC-BJP alliance.

The dismal results have given ammunition to the G-23 change-seekers within the Congress to make a fresh push for internal elections for a more visible and active leadership of the party.

Since its loss in the Lok Sabha elections in 2019, the Congress has managed to win only in Jharkhand and Tamil Nadu as a minor partner of JMM and DMK respectively.

It had finished fourth in Maharashtra, but found itself in power after NCP supremo Sharad Pawar roped in the Shiv Sena and Congress to keep the BJP out of power.

Congress’ insistence of contesting 70 seats in Bihar assembly elections last year and managing to win only 19 left it facing accusations of dragging down the coalition with RJD which had come close to toppling the JD(U)-BJP alliance.

“Most unfortunately, our own performance in all the states was very disappointing and if I may say, unexpectedly so,” Congress president Sonia Gandhi said addressing a virtual meeting of the Congress party in Parliament on Friday.

She had said that the party must draw appropriate lessons from this setback in a spirit of humility and honesty.