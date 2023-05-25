Congress worried over NOC for issuance of Rahul Gandhi's passport

A court petition seeking NOC for issuance of passport is giving anxious moments for Congress, which has planned a six day tour of Rahul Gandhi in the United States where he is expected to interact with opinion makers, Indian diaspora, media and a lecture at Stanford University.

Rahul had surrendered his diplomatic passport after his disqualification from Lok Sabha and had approached a court on Tuesday seeking issuance of an NOC for an ordinary passport. The court has sought a response from Subramanian Swamy by Friday on the plea of Rahul, who is an accused in the National Herald case filed by the former.

With no clarity on when the court would pronounce its order, the Congress has not officially announced Rahul’s itinerary. However, sources said, he would spend two days each in Washington DC and New York in the East Coast and California in the West Coast.

While he will have a meeting with NRIs in Santa Clara, Rahul will deliver a lecture in Stanford University.

From here, he is scheduled to travel to Washington DC where he would have an interaction in the National Press Club. He will also attend a dinner hosted by Indian-American entrepreneur Frank Islam, where he will also interact with business people.

In New York, he will address Indian-Americans as well as have a meeting with members of Indian Overseas Congress.

During his stay in the US, he is also likely to have interactions with journalists and artists.