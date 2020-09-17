Congress 'worst pest' for agriculture sector: BJP

The BJP on Thursday rejected the allegations of the Congress against the Union government over three agriculture sector bills as "complete lies" and alleged that the opposition party was the "worst pest".

The Congress had earlier said that the farm sector legislations brought in by the government defeat the purpose of the Green Revolution and will be "a death knell for the future of farming" as it alleged that the Modi dispensation, akin to the coronavirus pandemic, was attacking lives and livelihood of farmers.

Hitting back, BJP spokesperson G V L Narasimha Rao said, "All Congress allegations on the agricultural marketing bill are complete lies. Congress is the worst 'pest' that has damaged Indian agriculture. Our soldiers and farmers make us proud and safe. Congress always makes cynical statements to lower the morale of the soldiers & farmers."