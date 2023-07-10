Adhir moves HC over WB rural poll violence, seeks aid

Congress's Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury moves Calcutta HC over Bengal panchayat poll violence; seeks probe, aid for victims

Polling was held on Saturday in over 61,000 booths for the three-tier panchayat system.

PTI
PTI, Kolkata,
  • Jul 10 2023, 14:48 ist
  • updated: Jul 10 2023, 15:09 ist
West Bengal Congress President Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury during 'Meet The Press' event, ahead of the state panchayat elections, in Kolkata, Sunday, June 25, 2023. Credit: PTI Photo

The Calcutta High Court on Monday allowed senior Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury to file a petition seeking compensation to victims of panchayat poll violence in West Bengal and an investigation into it by an independent agency.

Submitting personally before the bench presided by Chief Justice TS Sivagnanam, Chowdhury, the state Congress president, alleged that entire West Bengal was ravaged by unprecedented violence during the elections held on July 8.

Also Read | Bengal panchayat elections: Repolling begins in 696 booths across 19 districts

Claiming that most of the deceased belonged to the poor, vulnerable and underprivileged sections of society, he prayed before the court that the next of kin of the deceased and the injured be given monetary compensation.

He also sought an investigation into the incidents of violence, including killings and use of firearms and crude bombs, by an independent agency. The bench, also comprising Justice Hiranmay Bhattacharyya, granted leave to him to file the petition.

Chowdhury prayed for granting some pecuniary benefit so that the cremation of the dead and treatment of the injured can be done properly.

Polling was held on Saturday in over 61,000 booths for the three-tier panchayat system. In several places, false votes were allegedly cast, and ballot boxes were looted, set on fire or vandalised, leading to political clashes.

A total 5.67 crore people living in the state's rural areas were eligible to decide the fate of 2.06 lakh candidates in 73,887 seats of the panchayat system.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

calcutta high court
India News
Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury
Congress
West Bengal
Panchayat polls
Indian Politics

Related videos

What's Brewing

UN rights body set to clash over Koran burning motion

UN rights body set to clash over Koran burning motion

Himachal rains: 20 people stranded in Manali rescued

Himachal rains: 20 people stranded in Manali rescued

SRK's 'Jawan' 'prevue' takes social media by storm

SRK's 'Jawan' 'prevue' takes social media by storm

Jammu-Srinagar NH closed for 3rd consecutive day

Jammu-Srinagar NH closed for 3rd consecutive day

Misunderstood Shaw hopes to change narrative

Misunderstood Shaw hopes to change narrative

Behind the eye of the needle

Behind the eye of the needle

Ukraine celebrates return of PoW Azov commanders

Ukraine celebrates return of PoW Azov commanders

India tops Threads download globally, trumps Brazil, US

India tops Threads download globally, trumps Brazil, US

Out on bail, Indo-Pak 'PUBG couple' plan new chapter

Out on bail, Indo-Pak 'PUBG couple' plan new chapter

Two tiger cubs born at Rajasthan's Sariska Reserve

Two tiger cubs born at Rajasthan's Sariska Reserve

 