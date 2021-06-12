Congress's appeasement policy cause for all problems: Prahlad Joshi

'Congress's appeasement policy cause for all problems'

Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi should clarify whether Digivijaya Singh's statement is his individual view or the party's stand, Joshi said

Manjunath Hegde Bomnalli
  • Jun 12 2021, 17:30 ist
  • updated: Jun 12 2021, 17:30 ist
Prahlad Joshi. Credit: DH file photo

In reply to Congress leader Digvijaya Singh's remarks on re-look into the abrogation of Article 370 in Jammu & Kashmir, Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi on Saturday said, "such appeasement policy of the Congress itself is the main reason for all major problems being experienced by the country".

During the Congress region, terrorism could not be checked and measures to solve other problems could not be fruitful, due to its appeasement policy itself, he said.

Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi should clarify whether Digivijaya Singh's statement is his individual view or the party's stand, Joshi added.

Large & Medium Scale Industries Minister Jagadish Shettar termed Singh's remark as foolish.

Due to the vote bank politics of the Congress, terrorist activities took place in J&K, and development took the backseat. Abrogation of Article 370 is promoting development of that region, he added.

Prahlad Joshi
Congress
Digvijaya Singh
Article 370

