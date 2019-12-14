'Cong's 'garibi hatao' removed its leaders' poverty

Union minister Nitin Gadkari on Friday alleged Congress's slogan "garibi hatao" only removed the poverty of the party's leaders and their acolytes, but the BJP introduced developmental schemes and opened employment opportunities for all.

"Nehru-Rajiv Gandhi-Rahul Gandhi Parivar keval vote-bank politics kiye. Garibi hatao slogan se kevel Congress neta aur unke chelon ka garibi hata (The Congress indulged in only vote-bank politics. Its slogan on poverty eradication only removed poverty of its leaders and their acolytes)," he said.

Addressing an election rally at Rajaon in Godda assembly constituency in support of BJP candidate and sitting MLA Amit Mandal, Gadkari listed out welfare schemes of the Modi government and his initiatives in the transport sector.

He said the Multi-Modal Terminal in Ganja in Sahibganj has opened waterway transport for the people of Jharkhand.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sep 11 inaugurated the Multi-Modal Terminal built by Inland Waterways Authority of India on the Ganges in Sahibganj.

Gadkari, who holds the portfolios of Road Transport and Highways, Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises, said 280 lakh tonne cargo would be handled this year at the terminal.

The union minister also recounted highways and other developmental projects in his speech.

Godda seat is going for the fifth and final phase of polling on Dec 20.