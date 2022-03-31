Cong's Ghulam Nabi Azad meets NCP's Sharad Pawar

Azad drove to Pawar's residence on Janpath in the national capital in the evening

Shemin Joy
Shemin Joy, DHNS, New Delhi,
  • Mar 31 2022, 07:57 ist
  • updated: Mar 31 2022, 09:32 ist
Senior Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad. Credit: PTI Photo

Senior Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad, who leads the G-23 or change seekers, on Wednesday evening held a meeting with NCP supremo Sharad Pawar, days after he met his party chief Sonia Gandhi on organisational overhaul. 

Azad drove to Pawar's residence on Janpath in the national capital in the evening, sources said. There was no word on what transpired between the two leaders. 

The meeting came against the backdrop of a statement of 18 leaders who met at Azad's residence recently and issued a joint statement urging the Congress leadership to initiative to start a dialogue with like-minded parties to fight the BJP. Azad and his supporters have toned down the rebellion after Sonia held a meeting with him and some other G-23 leaders. 

Azad's meeting with Pawar also came a day after NCP youth wing passed a resolution saying The NCP supremo should lead the Opposition. 

Pawar has also welcomed an initiative of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to hold a meeting of anti-BJP Chief Ministers and Opposition leaders to take on the BJP's attack on the country's democratic institutions. 

He has also even suggested that Mumbai or Delhi could be the venue for such a meeting. 

Late last year, Mamata had flown to Mumbai for a meeting with Pawar and Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray in her bid to assume a leadership role in the Opposition. 

However, Pawar was later part of a meeting called by Sonia ahead of the Winter Session in which CPI(M) General Secretary Sitaram Yechury among others.

Sharad Pawar
Ghulam Nabi Azad
India News
Indian Politics
NCP
Congress

