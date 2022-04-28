Cong's Kamal Nath resigns as Leader of Opposition in MP

Cong's Kamal Nath resigns as Leader of Opposition in MP, Govind Singh to replace him

Dr Govind Singh has been named as the Leader of Congress Legislature Party Madhya Pradesh

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Apr 28 2022, 16:27 ist
  • updated: Apr 28 2022, 16:45 ist
Kamal Nath file photo. Credit: PTI Photo

Senior Congress leader Kamal Nath resigned from the post of Leader of Opposition in Madhya Pradesh on Thursday.

Dr Govind Singh has been named as the Leader of Congress Legislature Party Madhya Pradesh, ANI reported

More details awaited

Watch latest videos by DH here:

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Congress
Madhya Pradesh
Kamal Nath
Indian Politics

Related videos

What's Brewing

Kichcha Sudeep clears the air with Devgn on Hindi films

Kichcha Sudeep clears the air with Devgn on Hindi films

A fifth of world's reptiles threatened with extinction

A fifth of world's reptiles threatened with extinction

Five movies to watch on Samantha's birthday

Five movies to watch on Samantha's birthday

Peacocks delight city; BBMP forest officials not amused

Peacocks delight city; BBMP forest officials not amused

DH Toon | Prashant Kishor snubs 'empowered' Congress

DH Toon | Prashant Kishor snubs 'empowered' Congress

Google to now take phone number removal requests

Google to now take phone number removal requests

 