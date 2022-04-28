Cong's Kamal Nath resigns as Leader of Opposition in MP, Govind Singh to replace him

Senior Congress leader Kamal Nath resigned from the post of Leader of Opposition in Madhya Pradesh on Thursday.
Dr Govind Singh has been named as the Leader of Congress Legislature Party Madhya Pradesh, ANI reported
More details awaited
