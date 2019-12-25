Cong's Policies, principles held India together: Gehlot

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Wednesday said the country has remained united and integrated today due to the policies and principles of the Congress formed under the guidance of Mahatma Gandhi.

He said former prime minister Indira Gandhi sacrificed her life to keep the country integrated.

"The country remained united and integrated due to sacrifice of leaders of the Congress, its policies, programs and principles formed under the guidance of Mahatma Gandhi," Gehlot said while addressing a gathering in Palsana town of Sikar district.

"The biggest lie and joke of this year is on one hand, Union Home Minister Amit Shah says the government will implement NRC in the entire country while on the other hand, Prime Minister Narendra Modi says there has been no discussion on NRC," he said.

"Can someone lie bigger than this to mislead the country?" the chief minister said.

Attacking the Modi government for allegedly failing to address woes of farmers across the country, Gehlot said in 2014, the prime minister said that he will double the income of the farmers, but there seems to be no hope.

"How long you will keep asking for votes in the name of nationalism, Article 370 and Ram temple. People have understood you. That is why BJP governments are losing elections in states one by one. After Rajasthan Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, now the Congress is going to form government in Jharkhand because people have understood them," he added.