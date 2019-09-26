Contradictions in Bengal BJP over NRC

Contradictions seem to be arising in the state BJP leadership over the NRC issue.

While BJP national general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya said on Wednesday that NRC will definitely be conducted in Bengal, state BJP president Dilip Ghosh had earlier claimed that his party never tried to make NRC an issue in the state.

‘No Hindu will leave country’

Vijayvargiya, who is also the BJP observer in Bengal, told reporters at a program that NRC will definitely be conducted in West Bengal but not a single Hindu will have to leave the country.

He also said that every Hindu will get citizenship.

Without mentioning the Trinamool Congress (TMC), the BJP leader alleged that there are some people who are misleading the masses.

“...They are also spreading rumors about it to instill fear into people,” Vijayvargiya said.

Earlier the state BJP president claimed that the BJP had never tried to make NRC an issue in Bengal. He further alleged that it was West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee who is making an issue of NRC in the state.

Ghosh also said that BJP had “no role to play” in the developments in the state over the NRC issue.