Controversial remarks, frosty relations with colleagues led to Dilip Ghosh's removal as Bengal BJP chief

The BJP’s decision to remove Dilip Ghosh, its most successful state president in West Bengal, ahead of the completion of his term and replacing him with the comparatively inexperienced Sukanta Majumdar has raised several questions regarding the saffron party’s future strategy for the state.

Despite falling short of the target set by Union Home Minister Amit Shah of winning 200 seats in the last Assembly elections, Ghosh was the most successful state president as far as elections are concerned.

It was during his tenure that the BJP stunned the Trinamool Congress (TMC) by winning 18 seats in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, its highest tally in Bengal. Also, BJP became the main opposition party for the first time in Bengal after winning 77 seats in the last Assembly elections during his tenure.

State BJP sources said a section of leaders has complained to the central leadership against Ghosh’s way of running the party.

“The main complaint against Ghosh was that he got along with very few state BJP leaders. Whether it’s Mukul Roy or Babul Supriyo, he barely got along with anyone,” a senior State BJP leader said.

Ghosh’s outspoken nature and habit of frequently making controversial remarks also did not go down well with the central leadership. They cautioned Ghosh repeatedly to mince his words and try to get along with other party leaders. But Ghosh continued with his aggressive attitude.

A section of state BJP leadership claimed that by making controversial remarks, Ghosh alienated middle class educated Bengalis from the party which adversely affected its performance in the last Assembly elections.

It seems that Ghosh was made a scapegoat for the party’s defeat in the last Assembly elections where most of the strategic decisions including indicting leaders from the TMC was taken by the central leadership.

“Barring a few general secretaries, Ghosh was barely on good terms with other party leaders. TMC was taking advantage of the internal discontent in the BJP and engineered defection in the party. Majumdar was appointed by the central leadership to bring in someone who can get along with everybody,” said political observer and author Snigdhendu Bhattacharya.