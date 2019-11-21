Controversial uniform of RS marshals to go

The controversial military-style uniform of Rajya Sabha marshals will go soon with the Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu instructing the Secretariat to work on a new one with an instruction that it should not resemble the forces in any manner.

Sources said a process to design the new uniform has started after Naidu announced in Rajya Sabha on Wednesday that he has asked the Rajya Sabha Secretariat to revisit the issue following criticism raised by a section of leaders and former Army officials.

The traditional ethnic attire of the marshals – bandhgala and headgear – was substituted by military-style uniform completed with Peaked Caps and Lanyards. From Wednesday afternoon, the marshals were not wearing the Peaked Caps.

The marshals, many of them in the level of Directors, had been demanding a change in uniform for a couple of years, particularly about the heaviness of headgear.

Sources said a study was conducted about the uniforms used in at least six state Assemblies, including Uttarakhand and Madhya Pradesh, before finalising on the design of the new uniform by the National Institute of Design (NID).

They said the old uniform will not return and till the new one comes, the present attire will continue, they said adding this issue was blown out of proportion as the colour was not military green but a darker shade of blue.

Rajya Sabha sources had said the marshals had suggested the break from tradition by moving away from "old turban clad dress" to one with a "modern look". The strict instruction this time from Naidu is that it should not resemble military uniform in any manner.

Soon after the images of the marshals were posted on social media, several military veterans came out in open against it. Former Army Chief V P Malik tweeted, "copying and wearing of military uniforms by non-military personnel is illegal and a security hazard. I hope @VPSecretariat @RajyaSabha & @rajnathsingh will take early action."