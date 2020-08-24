Convince Rahul to become Congress President if your health does not permit full-fledged dedication: Siddaramaiah to Sonia

Former Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Monday urged interim Congress president Sonia Gandhi to convince Rahul Gandhi to take up the party's top post if her health does not permit for full-fledged dedication.

The Leader of the Opposition in the Legislative Assembly requested Sonia Gandi to continue as AICC president.

"And if you feel that your health may not permit for full-fledged dedication, I urge you to convince Shri Rahul Gandhi to take up the position," Siddaramaiah said in a letter to Sonia Gandhi.

The party is divided on the leadership matter with a section demanding collective leadership and another reposing faith in the Gandhi family.

Around 20 party leaders had written to Sonia Gandhi demanding a full-time, visible president and overhauling of the organisational structure including elections to the CWC and reconstitution of the Parliamentary board.