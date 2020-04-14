Coronavirus: BJP leaders make photos of wearing face masks their Twitter display picture

Several senior BJP leaders, including party president J P Nadda, on Tuesday put pictures of wearing face covers on their Twitter profiles after Prime Minister Narendra Modi did so to emphasise the importance of covering one’s face to keep coronavirus at bay.

Modi began his televised address to the nation by greeting people with a 'gamcha' (towel) covering his face before he removed it and continued with the speech.

Wearing a face cover is an essential exercise during the lockdown for people when they step out of their homes, he said.

Nadda changed his Twitter profile picture and posted the message "Wear face cover stay safe". Union minister Giriraj Singh also followed suit and changed his profile picture.