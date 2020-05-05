'Reopen economy thinking in terms of supply chains'

Coronavirus Lockdown 3.0: While reopening economy think in terms of supply chains, says Rahul Gandhi

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • May 05 2020, 23:27 ist
  • updated: May 05 2020, 23:27 ist
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday said that while tackling the coronavirus pandemic one has to think in terms of zones, but while reopening the economy think in terms of supply chains.

For latest updates and live news on coronavirus, click here

He also used the hashtag "ReopeningIndiasEconomy" with his tweet.

"While tackling the virus, think in terms of zones. While reopening the economy, think in terms of supply chains," he said on Twitter. 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Coronavirus
COVID-19
Coronavirus lockdown
Indian economy
economic slowdown
Rahul Gandhi
Congress
Twitter

What's Brewing

'Promising' coronavirus-fighting antibody found: Study

'Promising' coronavirus-fighting antibody found: Study

Air India to operate 64 repatriation flights: Puri

Air India to operate 64 repatriation flights: Puri

Nadal: 'I see 2020 as practically lost' for tennis

Nadal: 'I see 2020 as practically lost' for tennis

Trying to rush home, 8 migrant workers die in accident

Trying to rush home, 8 migrant workers die in accident

Bois Locker Room: Content removed, says Instagram

Bois Locker Room: Content removed, says Instagram

 