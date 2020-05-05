Coronavirus Lockdown 3.0: While reopening economy think in terms of supply chains, says Rahul Gandhi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday said that while tackling the coronavirus pandemic one has to think in terms of zones, but while reopening the economy think in terms of supply chains.

He also used the hashtag "ReopeningIndiasEconomy" with his tweet.

While tackling the virus, think in terms of zones. While reopening the economy, think in terms of supply chains. #ReopeningIndiasEconomy — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) May 5, 2020

"While tackling the virus, think in terms of zones. While reopening the economy, think in terms of supply chains," he said on Twitter.