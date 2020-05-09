Coronavirus lockdown: Centre is 'lying', planned eight trains to ferry migrants, says TMC

The TMC on Saturday accused Union Home Minister Amit Shah of "lying" about the West Bengal government not allowing trains to reach the state, and said they have already planned eight trains to ferry migrants from Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Punjab and Telangana.

Also Read: Coronavirus India update: State-wise total number of confirmed cases

The first train will be leaving on Saturday from Hyderabad to Malda, the TMC said.

Shah on Saturday wrote to West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, saying while the Centre has facilitated more than two lakh migrants to return home, it is not getting expected support from the state.

Follow DH Coronavirus Live Blog For All The Latest Updates

"The Centre is lying, eight trains ready to ferry passengers to Bengal from different states: It is no right to say CM Mamata Banerjee not allowing migrants to come back.16 migrants died on your watch, will rail minister take responsibility," asked TMC MP Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar.

In a zoom meeting with several TMC MPs, including Rajya Sabha MP Derek O'Brien, said West Bengal is running 711 camps for migrants in the state and were taking good care of them.

According to the plan so far, 31,224 people will return to West Bengal, 17,211 among them from Hyderabad alone.

"The Centre wants to embarrass our CM and gain politically in the state. They cannot tolerate her and that is why they are targeting us singularly," Dastidar said.