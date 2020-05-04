Coronavirus lockdown: Congress to pay rail fare for migrant workers, says Sonia Gandhi

Congress President Sonia Gandhi on Monday said the party’s state units will bear the cost of rail travel of every needy migrant worker stranded across the country.

In a statement here, Gandhi likened the plight of the stranded migrant workers to the troubles faced during the Partition and slammed the Modi government for charging them for their rail tickets in this "hour of crisis".

“...why can’t these essential members of our nation’s fabric be given a fraction of the same courtesy, especially free rail travel, at this hour of acute distress,” the Congress president asked referring to the government expenditure on arranging free air travel for those stranded in foreign countries.

On Sunday, Karnataka Congress had contributed Rs 1 crore to the state Road Transport Corporation towards the cost of bus fare for sending migrant workers back to their native places in the wake of lockdown to contain COVID-19.

“The Indian National Congress has, therefore, taken a decision that every Pradesh Congress Committee shall bear the cost for the rail travel of every needy worker and migrant labourer and shall take necessary steps in this regard,” Gandhi said.

She described workers and labourers as ambassadors of the nation’s growth and said that the troubles they were going through were no less than what was witnessed in the immediate aftermath of Partition.

“Post the Partition of 1947, this is the first time India witnessed a tragedy with such a massive human cost as thousands of migrant workers and labourers were forced to walk home several hundred kilometres on foot-without food, without medicines, without money, without transportation, without anything except for the desire to return to their families and loved ones,” Gandhi said in a statement here.