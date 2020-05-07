Coronavirus Lockdown: Parliament exploring whether virtual meetings of committees possible

Amid demands for convening Parliamentary Standing Committees through video conference during Covid-19 lockdown, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla and Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu on Thursday asked Secretaries General of both the Lower and Upper Houses to submit a report on the possibilities of virtual meetings and time needed to enable secure technology platforms.

Naidu and Birla held a meeting during which this decision was taken. Several chairmen of Parliamentary Standing Committees had been demanding that the meetings should be held through video conference but it was not allowed so far, following concerns over maintaining the confidentiality of the proceedings.

Follow live developments on the coronavirus pandemic here

During the meeting, both Naidu and Birla discussed the feasibility of holding meetings of various Committees of Parliament at the earliest in the prevailing situation and in the context of restrictions on travel across the country.

They felt that if the situation does not allow regular conventional meetings of the Committees in the near future, alternative means of enabling such meetings may be explored, officials said.

Both directed the Secretaries General of Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha to examine in detail the pros and cons of Parliamentary Committees holding meetings by video conferencing by taking into considerations the present Rules of Business of both the Houses of Parliament, the practices and experiences of various countries in respect of such virtual meetings and the time required to enable secure technology platforms required for such mode of meetings.

CORONAVIRUS SPECIAL COVERAGE ONLY ON DH

The report of the two top officials of Parliament will form the basis for a considered decision by both the Presiding Officers in the matter, officials said.

Earlier, Standing Committee Chairmen Anand Sharma (Home), Shashi Tharoor (Information Technology) and Bhartruhari Mahtab (Labour) have sought meetings of committees through video conference but both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha Secretariats have rejected their demand.

In a recent letter, Mahtab told the Lok Sabha Speaker that at least Parliaments in 23 countries have been conducting virtual meetings despite being under Covid-19 lockdown.

Naidu too has earlier indicated that he would take a decision on holding meetings of Standing Committees only after May 17, when the current lockdown is scheduled to end.