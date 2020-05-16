Rahul Gandhi interacts with home-bound migrant workers

Coronavirus lockdown: Rahul Gandhi interacts with home-bound migrant workers amid lockdown

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday interacted with a group of migrant labourers near the Sukhdev Vihar flyover here and asked them about their problems as they walk home amid the coronavirus-induced lockdown.

Gandhi, dressed in a black pant and white Kurta, was seen sitting on the footpath and talking to migrant labourers near the Sukhdev Vihar flyover about their ordeal.

The Congress claimed that the police detained the labourers later in preventive custody saying they have "direction from top to do so".

There was no immediate reaction from the police to the Congress party's claim.

