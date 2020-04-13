Coronavirus lockdown: SC to consider plea for evacuation of stranded Indians after four weeks

The Supreme Court on Monday said it would consider the plea for bringing back Indian citizens stuck in the United Kingdom, Japan and other countries after four weeks, saying it would not want to weaken the travel restrictions put due to coronavirus pandemic.

The top court, however, issued notice to the Centre on a plea by a woman from Tamil Nadu to evacuate 860 Indian fishermen, including her husband, stranded on boats, in life threatening situation, in the coast of Iran, following suspension of flights and travel.

A bench presided over by Chief Justice S A Bobde also sought a reply from the Union government on a separate petition filed by senior advocate Vibha Datta Makhija and others to bring back distressed Indian citizens from the United States in view of high incidence of Covid-19 cases over there.

The bench, also comprising Justices L Nageswara Rao and Mohan M Shantanagoudar, put the petitions filed separately by Salem resident, Santha Muthulingam and Makhija, for consideration on April 20.

The court, however, fixed other petitions filed by Madhurima Mridul for bringing back Indian students to the country, for hearing after four weeks.