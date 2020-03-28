MHA tells states to set up relief camps for migrants

Coronavirus: MHA tells states to set up relief camps along highways for migrant workers

Shemin Joy
Shemin Joy, DHNS, New Delhi,
  • Mar 28 2020, 18:12 ist
  • updated: Mar 28 2020, 18:39 ist
Shah has authorised states to use State Disaster Relief Fund for relief measures for migrant workers during the lockdown. PTI/file

As the exodus of migrant workers from metros and towns continued, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Saturday asked states to set up relief camps along highways to provide food and shelter to those returning to their villages besides allowing the administration draw money from State Disaster Response Fund for such relief measures during the lockdown due to COVID-19.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah said the Centre is committed to support migrant workers during the lockdown as directed by Prime Minister, as he reviewed the preparedness to contain the spread of COVID-19.

In the review meeting chaired by Shah, it was also decided to ask states to set up relief camps for migrant workers who are returning to their home states or trying to do so during the lockdown period.

Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla dashed off letters to states, saying relief camps could be set up for people moving on highways, including setting up of tented accommodation to ensure that these persons will stay in the relief camps till the lockdown orders are in place, he said.

The shelters are to be organised, keeping in view various precautions including social distancing, with adequate medical check up drives to identify and separate cases requiring quarantine or hospitalisation, he said.

He also said states are now allowed to utilise money in the State Disaster Relief Fund (SDRF) to provide food, accommodation and medical care to homeless, including migrant workers, stranded due to lockdown and sheltered in relief camps and other places.

Bhalla also advised states to give wide publicity and awareness, using public address systems, technology and by utilising the services of volunteers and NGOs about the location of the relief camps and the facilities being made available. States should also make efforts to provide publicity under Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Yojana and measures being taken by the state administration.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Coronavirus
COVID-19
Amit Shah
Migrants
Coronavirus lockdown
Comments (+)

What's Brewing

Shah Rukh's 'Circus' returns on DD National

Shah Rukh's 'Circus' returns on DD National

Fears of domestic violence rise as millions confined

Fears of domestic violence rise as millions confined

To the home garden they go

To the home garden they go

WHO warns of 'dramatic evolution' of virus in Africa

WHO warns of 'dramatic evolution' of virus in Africa

On the high seas: coronavirus or no coronavirus

On the high seas: coronavirus or no coronavirus

Humour finds its way through coronavirus stresses

Humour finds its way through coronavirus stresses

 