Coronavirus: MHA tells states to set up relief camps along highways for migrant workers

As the exodus of migrant workers from metros and towns continued, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Saturday asked states to set up relief camps along highways to provide food and shelter to those returning to their villages besides allowing the administration draw money from State Disaster Response Fund for such relief measures during the lockdown due to COVID-19.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah said the Centre is committed to support migrant workers during the lockdown as directed by Prime Minister, as he reviewed the preparedness to contain the spread of COVID-19.

In the review meeting chaired by Shah, it was also decided to ask states to set up relief camps for migrant workers who are returning to their home states or trying to do so during the lockdown period.

Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla dashed off letters to states, saying relief camps could be set up for people moving on highways, including setting up of tented accommodation to ensure that these persons will stay in the relief camps till the lockdown orders are in place, he said.

The shelters are to be organised, keeping in view various precautions including social distancing, with adequate medical check up drives to identify and separate cases requiring quarantine or hospitalisation, he said.

He also said states are now allowed to utilise money in the State Disaster Relief Fund (SDRF) to provide food, accommodation and medical care to homeless, including migrant workers, stranded due to lockdown and sheltered in relief camps and other places.

Bhalla also advised states to give wide publicity and awareness, using public address systems, technology and by utilising the services of volunteers and NGOs about the location of the relief camps and the facilities being made available. States should also make efforts to provide publicity under Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Yojana and measures being taken by the state administration.