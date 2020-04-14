Coronavirus: Opposition Finance Ministers to meet via 'webinar' to demand more funds

Amid accusations that the Centre is not providing enough money to fight Covid-19, the CPI(M) is taking an initiative to rally around Opposition-led governments to demand additional funds for tackling the pandemic through a "webinar" this weekend.

Thomas Isaac, the Finance Minister of the Left Democratic Front-led Kerala government, has taken the lead for such a "webinar", which is a seminar on the internet, of his counterparts in non-BJP ruled states.

"We have raised the issue of funding to the state governments. We are taking the initiative what is called a 'webinar' of Finance Ministers of all non-BJP ruled states. If the BJP-ruled states want to join, they are welcome...I hope all most of the non-BJP Finance Ministers will attend," CPI(M) General Secretary Sitaram Yechury said.

The 'webinar' is scheduled for this weekend, Yechury said adding it is not only the responsibility of the Centre to pay the legitimate dues to the states, which is "denied now", but also additional funds have to be provided.

While finding fault with the Centre's response in tackling Covid-19, as the Centre extended the lockdown till May 3, Yechury said the CPI(M) has already demanded that the Companies Act be amended to enable donations under Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) schemes to be accrued to the Chief Minister's Relief Fund.

The Centre has recently clarified that corporate donations to PM-CARES come under CSR but such donations to CM Relief Funds do not qualify to be under it, which the Opposition parties have described as a move that discriminates against states.

"We have therefore demanded that all the funds that have been collected in the new fund created by the Prime Minister be transferred to states forthwith. That is absolutely essential to succeed in this battle," he said. This issue will also be taken up during the webinar.

Commenting on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's announcement on extending the lockdown, Yechury said the whole country waited for his address to the nation with the expectation that the lockdown may be extended further but with a hope that many of the issues faced during the last three weeks will be addressed.

"Unfortunately, this did not happen. Yes, the fight against the pandemic is the country's priority and this is the united fight of India and Indian people. But the experience of past three weeks showed that there needs to be issued which need to be addressed with urgency. These were the fight against pandemic and those concerning people's health, livelihood and their survival. His address to the nation did not spell out concretely what the government will do on these counts," he said.

Testing continued to remain at a very low level, one of the lowest in the world, while there is a scarcity of Personal Protection Equipment (PPE) for healthcare professionals, he said adding Both testing and PPE provisions must be undertaken on a war footing.

Claiming that the lockdown experience showed a large-scale spread of hunger and inadequate shelter for a significant section of our people, he said it was imperative that the government must immediately implement a Rs. 7500 ex-gratia cash transfer to all non-Income Tax paying families and resort to universal distribution of free foodgrains to all needy people. "The Central Government must ensure that no starvation deaths occur," he said.