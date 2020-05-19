Coronavirus: Uddhav Thackeray govt bungled up, says BJP; Demands relief package

Lashing out at the Maha Vikas Aghadi government in Maharashtra for its inability to handle the COVID-19 pandemic crisis, the BJP on Tuesday demanded that Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray must announce a relief package.

A delegation led by Leader of Opposition Devendra Fadnavis also called on Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari and highlight the plight of people.

Follow live updates on coronavirus here

"We are in a highly alarming situation because of gross negligence of MVA government," he said.

Fadnavis, a former Chief Minister, noted that NCP supremo Sharad Pawar had demanded a package for people from Prime Minister Narendra Modi. "The Centre has announced its package.... Pawar saab should also write a similar letter to Maharashtra Chief Minister to declare a package for the state," he said.

Fadnavis, who among others was accompanied by former ministers Vinod Tawde and Ashish Shelar, said that Maharashtra accounts for 30 to 33 per cent of the positive cases in India and 40 per cent of the deaths.

"We are in the financial capital... the situation is bad... we do not have adequate beds, we don't have the required number of ambulances," he said.