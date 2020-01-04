'Corrupt leaders in J&K would be in jail or on bail'

BJP working president J P Nadda said on Friday that with the scrapping of Article 370, corruption in Jammu and Kashmir would now be probed, and those found guilty would be "either in jail or out on bail".

He was here to address a rally in support of the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA).

People of Kashmir were happy with the scrapping of the state's special status as they became part of mainstream India, the BJP leader said.

Before the abrogation of Article 370 in August 2019, several laws passed by Parliament were not implemented in the Himalayan state, he said.

"The law such as the Prevention of Corruption Act was not implemented in Jammu and Kashmir, so the leaders there could have their way out (of scams) despite being involved in corruption," Nadda claimed.

"The Indian government was giving them money and they kept on syphoning it off, there was no audit or inquiry... Now article 370 has been abrogated. Now there will be an inquiry, either the leaders would be in jail or would be out on bail," the BJP leader said.

Even a law like the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act was not applicable in Kashmir earlier, he said.

"Now the law would be enforced. Not only people from across the country but also people of Jammu and Kashmir are happy as they are part of the mainstream," Nadda said, praising Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah for taking the step of scrapping Article 370.