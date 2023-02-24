Councillor collapses as BJP & AAP members clash in MCD House

Councillor collapses as BJP & AAP clash in MCD House

This is a developing story

DH Web Desk
  • Feb 24 2023, 19:32 ist
  • updated: Feb 24 2023, 19:39 ist
Credit: Twitter/@ANI

A Councillor collapsed at the Delhi Civic Centre amid fresh clashes between the councillors of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and BJP during the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) House proceedings which resumed on Friday.

The MCD House is making another bid to hold the election of members of the municipal corporation’s standing committee, a day after it was adjourned following a protracted pandemonium triggered by clashes between the AAP and BJP councillors.

More to follow...

Delhi
AAP
BJP
MCD
India News

