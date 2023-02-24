Councillor collapses as BJP & AAP members clash in MCD House

A Councillor collapsed at the Delhi Civic Centre amid fresh clashes between the councillors of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and BJP during the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) House proceedings which resumed on Friday.

The MCD House is making another bid to hold the election of members of the municipal corporation’s standing committee, a day after it was adjourned following a protracted pandemonium triggered by clashes between the AAP and BJP councillors.

