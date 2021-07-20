Counter Opposition effectively on Covid-19 handling: PM Modi tells BJP MPs

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday asked party MPs to counter the opposition effectively – both in Parliament as well as outside – on their criticism of the government's handling of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Addressing the BJP Parliamentary Party meeting here, the Prime Minister lashed out at the opposition for “milking” the issue of Covid-19 response for furthering their political agenda and sought to assure the party MPs on the availability of vaccines in the country.

Modi asked his party colleagues to be prepared to serve the people if a third wave of the Covid-19 pandemic breaks out and also to ensure that the vaccination drive in their respective constituencies is carried out smoothly without any hiccups.

He also urged party MPs to be present in Parliament and participate in the proceedings to scuttle any effort made by the opposition parties to block legislation.

Briefing about the meeting, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi said the prime minister expressed concern about the attitude of the opposition, especially the Congress, and said it still believes it has the right to be in power.

Modi said the government was ready for discussion on Covid-19 management and accused the opposition of behaving in an “irresponsible manner” by stalling the proceedings.

The Prime Minister said that despite the pandemic, a huge population got ration, and said that providing relief to the people was the responsibility of the government and not a favour.

He said the prime minister asserted that the pandemic is a humanitarian issue and not a political one.

Singling out the Delhi government, the prime minister said that nearly 20% of frontline workers are not till now vaccinated against Covid, they said.

On the shortage of vaccines, Modi said every effort was being made to ensure availability and stressed on making concerted efforts to ensure minimum wastage of vaccines.

The Prime Minister also asked his party colleagues to reach out to people and highlight facts about vaccination to tackle vaccine hesitancy effectively.