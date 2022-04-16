Counting of votes under way for Kolhapur assembly seat

Counting of votes underway for bypoll to Kolhapur North Assembly seat

The by-election was necessitated due to the death of sitting Congress MLA Chandrakant Jadhav

PTI
PTI, Pune,
  • Apr 16 2022, 10:38 ist
  • updated: Apr 16 2022, 10:38 ist
Representative picture. Credit: PTI Photo

The counting of votes for the by-poll to Kolhapur North Assembly constituency began at 8 am on Saturday amid tight security arrangements, district officials said.

The by-election, necessitated following the death of sitting Congress MLA Chandrakant Jadhav due to Covid-19 in December 2021, was held on April 12 in which 61.19 per cent voter turnout was recorded. "The counting of votes began on Saturday morning amid adequate security arrangements," an official said.

There are 15 candidates in the fray, and the main fight was between the Congress, one of the constituents of the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government in the state, and the opposition BJP. Jayashree Jadhav, the wife of the late MLA, is the Congress candidate, while the BJP fielded Satyajit Kadam.

